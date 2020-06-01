RJD To Observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' On June 9 To Counter Amit Shah's 'digital Rally'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has decided to observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' on June 9 in protest against the digital rally of the BJP to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the same day. After Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal declared that Amit Shah will address one lakh people through a digital rally on June 9 in the presence of top leaders of the BJP, Tejashwi Yadav immediately held a press conference in Patna and termed this decision as anti-poor. The RJD leader stressed that the BJP is concerned about elections at a time when the poor people are facing the wrath of Coronavirus physically and financially.

Tejashwi also appealed to the poor people,to come out in protest and beat thaali, bowl, or even come out with a banana leaf in protest against BJP.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "There are two lakh Corona positive cases in India and the BJP is worried about Bihar Assembly polls. The migrant labourers have returned back and are without jobs. The day BJP will hold its election rally, we will observe 'Garib Adhikar Diwas'. Poor people do not need data, but they need daal roti. For the past 15 years, BJP is holding the Health and Labour Department, but they have done nothing. How many ventilators did their ministers arrange? They claimed that it is double engine government, but no food was provided to poor migrant labours in the train. They should use the digital platform to provide ration, good governance and run better administration. Henceforth, I make an appeal to poor people since their thaali is empty, they should come out in protest and beat thaali, bowl, or even banana leaf in protest against BJP."

'RJD is trying to mislead the poor people'

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi while attacking Tejashwi Yadav said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has decided to interact with the poor people and understand their problems through video conferencing on June 9. Unfortunately, RJD is citing this as an election rally. RJD is trying to mislead the poor people. The Bihar government made arrangements of food and ration for the people. The Chief Minister himself inspected quarantine centres in all the districts through video conference. RJD always indulges in negative politics. Lalu Yadav has always made a mockery of IT & digital platform and with the help of IT, 1000 Rupees was transferred into the bank account of more than 25 lakh migrants stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown."

With the beginning of phase one of unlocking, political parties have started gearing up for the Bihar assembly polls slated to be held in October /November 2020. The political slugfest and war of words between NDA and UPA will even escalate further as the election draws to a close. By observing the 'Garib Adhikar Diwas' on June 9, Tejashwi Yadav is trying to evoke the sentiments of the migrant labourers who have come back to Bihar from different parts of the country. Migrant labourers were the worst affected due to lockdown as they lost their means of livelihood and many had to walk thousands of miles in order to go back to their native states. Around twenty-two lakh migrants have been ferried on Shramik Special Trains by the Railways.

