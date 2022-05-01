Tejashwi Vows To Look Into Assault Allegations On Tej Pratap; 'Will Take Appropriate Step'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday broke his silence over the alleged assault on a junior level party worker by his mercurial elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and said an “appropriate step” will be taken at “an appropriate time”.

Tejashwi, the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was talking to reporters outside the party headquarters late in the evening.

"We are at present busy with the membership drive. But all those who know me well, know that Tejashwi Yadav takes an appropriate step at the appropriate time," said the RJD heir apparent in reply to the questions about the allegations against Tej Pratap by Ramraj Yadav, the Patna unit chief of the party’s youth wing.

Tejashwi said he has spoken about the matter with his brother as well as Ramraj who alleged that Tej Pratap had beaten him during RJD’s Iftar party last week, which was held at the residence of their mother Rabri Devi.

Ramraj alleged that he was taken to a secluded room by Tej Pratap and his henchmen, who stripped him, beat him up and a video of the episode was shot on Pratap's mobile phone.

Shortly after Ramraj went public with his allegations, Tej Pratap announced that he will submit his resignation upon meeting his father.

Tejashwi responds to Tej Pratap's defamation notice to journalists

The former Bihar Deputy CM was also asked about the defamation notice sent to nine journalists by Tej Pratap seeking damages worth Rs 50 crore.

“It is a personal matter (of Tej Pratap). I say what is there to be scared of? If the journalists have done no wrong, they should fearlessly reply to the notice,” he said.

A known favorite of his father among nine siblings, Tejashwi's statements come at a time when the party rank awaits the arrival of its founder Lalu Prasad, who has been released on bail in the fodder scam cases. He is at present in New Delhi for medical supervision.

(With inputs from agency)