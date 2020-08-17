Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Discrepancies In COVID Testing In Bihar; Urges PM Modi To Intervene

Taking an apparent jibe at the state government, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged discrepancies in coronavirus testing in Bihar. This statement from the opposition leader comes as Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1.04 lakh on Sunday as 2,187 more people tested positive for the infection

Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi referred to an August 11 tweet by PMO where he cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning Bihar as among five states that should step up testing against COVID-19. He further requested PM Modi to take action on the findings of the central team

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने कोरोना की चिंताजनक स्थिति के संदर्भ में बिहार को प्रथम वरीयता पर रखकर बिहार की भयावह स्थिति को रेखांकित किया है। मैं प्रधानमंत्री जी से विनम्र अनुरोध करता हूँ कि वो केंद्रीय टीम की Findings पर कारवाई करते हुए यहाँ जाँच में हो रही धाँधलियों को रुकवाए। https://t.co/jdOoaH9GRy — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 17, 2020

However, the tweet by PMO mentioned the need for increased testing in states where there is less testing and positivity rate is more, especially Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana. The need for increasing testing came out during the review meeting, it said.

Earlier Tejashwi Yadav had accused the Bihar government of "lying" and "manipulating" the COVID-19 numbers in the state. He further cited the COVID-19 data, asserting that the government is lying and manipulating. He further demanded an increase in RT-PCR testing.

READ: Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar over COVID crisis; says govt 'lying' & 'manipulating'

Lockdown in Bihar extended

Meanwhile, with an alarming spike of Coronavirus cases in the Bihar, the state government on Monday has decided to extend the lockdown till September 6. In continuation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, the restrictions imposed issued by this (state) department order dated July 30 imposing further restrictions will remain effective till September 6, read the order.

"In view of the present situation of COVID-19 in the State of Bihar, in exercise of the powers, conferred by the MHA by the aforesaid instructions, in continuation of the MHA order, the restrictions imposed issued by this department order wide memo no. 102/f4.F.31t dated 30.7.2020 imposing further restrictions will remain effective till 06.09.2020," the state government said in a statement.

READ: Bihar becomes 8th state to have COVID tally of over one lakh

COVID in Bihar

Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1.04 lakh on Sunday as 2,187 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 537, a health bulletin said. Patna district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 255, followed by Bhagalpur (177), Madhubani (127), Aurangabad (113) and Muzaffarpur and Saharsa (97 each), it said.

The state capital has reported 16,621 COVID-19 cases so far. Districts that have reported more than 4,000 cases each are Muzaffarpur (4,244), Bhagalpur (4,151) and Begusarai (4,009). Bihar has so far tested 16.79 lakh samples for COVID- 19.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: Bihar Government likely to make announcement on status of COVID lockdown in state

READ: Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rises to 1.04 lakh; death toll mounts to 537