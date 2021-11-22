Tejashwi Yadav Alleges 'liquor Ban Is A Hoax, Bihar Ministers Are Involved In Trade'

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar assembly's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav has continued his tirade against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the liquor ban. Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav has now alleged that Bihar ministers are involved in the liquor trade in the state. He also alleged that everyone knows about the MLAs and ministers who are involved in the liquor trade.

"The people who sit near Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are engaged in this work. How many MLAs, how many ministers are engaged in this, everyone knows who they are. From whom is the government asking? Why don't you go and investigate yourself?"

'Liquor ban is a hoax; home delivery is being done everywhere': Tejashwi Yadav

Yadav's response comes after the Janata Dal United (JDU) levelled allegations that if Tejashwi Yadav has any evidence of liquor being sold in Bihar then he should provide it to the government. Further slamming the JDU, Tejashwi Yadav remarked that the liquor ban in the state was a 'hoax'. Moreover, he also claimed that liquor is being home delivered everywhere.

"Nitish government should tell how many new liquor shops were opened in Bihar after 2005, and how many liquor shops were there in Bihar before 2005. What major action has been taken so far, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should tell. Home delivery is being done everywhere. The questions that Nitish Kumar is asking me, he should tell what action is being taken now," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar CM of shielding criminals

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of shielding criminals in the state. Yadav stated that Nitish Kumar is 'aware of everything' and said that Bihar is witnessing continuous reporting in cases of theft, murder and rape. He reiterated that the law and order situation in Bihar has completely collapsed while it is indebted to corruption. Moreover, Yadav had also alleged that in every case, names of Nitish Kumar's ministers and legislators have surfaced. He hit out at the Bihar Chief Minister for having 'no control' over his ministers and MLAs. He added that Nitish Kumar is instead 'controlling criminals'.

"In Bihar, Gangs of Nitish Kumar is going on. There are continuous reporting in cases of theft, murder, rape, people are dying every day, the law and order situation has completely collapsed. The whole is indebted in Corruption," he had said.

Nitish Kumar defends liquor ban

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar had recently defended the liquor ban in the state and asserted that the crime rate has come down. Speaking to media persons, Kumar claimed that some people are speaking out against him as he ordered a liquor ban. However, the Bihar Chief Minister has said that though people might have their own opinions, his government listened to people, both men and women. Kumar has said that he stands against liquor. In addition, he also remarked that the crime rate in Bihar had not increased. Moreover, he also maintained that the administration police are active and action is being taken wherever crime is happening.

Image: PTI