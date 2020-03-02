Tejashwi Yadav Attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; Calls JDU's 'Birthday Rally' A Flop Show

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav attacked JDU chief Nitish Kumar over the low presence of party workers in a rally organized at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of the birthday of the Bihar CM on March 1. JDU had claimed that it has established its presence in all the 70,000 odd polling booths in Bihar and has appointed workers and booth level committees for all polling booths.

'People of Bihar have rejected Nitish'

Tejashwi, while attacking Nitish Kumar on his workers' rally, said, "People of Bihar have rejected Nitish Kumar and this rally was taken in the name of workers' meet because Nitish Kumar was aware that he will not be able to fill even 5 per cent of Patna's Gandhi maidan. Surprisingly, even JDU workers have also deserted him. JDU had claimed that they had workers in 70,000 polling booths and if we double the numbers with at least 2 members at one booth, then the figure comes to around 1.5 lakh but the pictures have said everything. Lalu ji had made him the CM of Bihar. He had no mass base that he could become the CM on his own. He has become so arrogant that he is saying that he will win 200 seats in the assembly elections, and you would be aware that there was more crowd in my rally in Motihari than Nitish Kumar's.In the last 15 years, under his regime youth is facing unemployment."

Bihar Minister and senior JD-U leader Shyam Rajak had said, "It was a workers' meet and not a public rally and more than 1 lakh workers of JDU were present in Patna. Some of them were not inside Gandhi Maidan. But there is no comparison between Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has worked for the development of the state in the last 15 years and got Bihar rid of the 15 years of Jungle Raj of Lalu-Rabri, when people of the state used to live in fear."

Bihar assembly polls are 6 months away but the war of words between the RJD and JDU has already begun. In 2015 assembly polls, JDU and RJD had fought together as part of the Mahagathbandgan and trounced the BJP. NDA had managed to win only 58 seats whereas the Mahagathbandhan had won 178 seats. But this time NDA looks a formidable force with Nitish Kumar back in their fold. The combination of Nitish Kumar, BJP, and Ramvilas Paswan's LJP has tilted the caste calculus in the favour of NDA, but the low turnout in JDU workers meet, is a case of soul searching as the party had claimed that it had expanded its cadre in all the 70000 booths.

