Tejashwi Yadav Avers 'Bihar Seeing An Atmosphere Of Happiness' After Taking Oath As Dy CM

A day after being sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday launched another attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that the party's "moves and character" have been exposed and people know the reality. He claimed that with the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, smiles have returned on the faces of the people of Bihar.

"You are seeing that there is an atmosphere of happiness in the whole of Bihar. The smile that was missing from people's faces is back today", the RJD leader told ANI.

Notably, the RJD leader has been hitting out at the BJP ever since the ruling JD(U) announced its separation from the party. After taking oath as the Deputy CM, Yadav claimed that "Bihar did what the country needs to do. We have shown them a way".

धन्यवाद बिहार।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि हर बिहारवासी की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतर सकूं। सभी समर्थकों से आग्रह है जश्न मनाने की बजाय काम पर लग जाएं। गरीब-गुरबा को गले लगाए व ईमानदारी से उनकी समस्याओं का समाधान करने का प्रयास करें। आइये हम सब मिलकर बिहार को और अधिक बेहतर बनाएं। pic.twitter.com/zqVsyO7CWC — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 11, 2022

Further adding that the government's fight is against unemployment, he assured of giving 'bumper' jobs within one month. Also, taking to Twitter, he urged the supporters to get back to work, instead of celebrating.

"I pray to God that I can live up to the expectations of every Bihari. All supporters are urged to get to work instead of celebrating. Embrace the poor-Gurba and try to solve their problems honestly. Let us all together make Bihar better", he tweeted in Hindi.

Nitish Kumar parts way with BJP

After parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that it was trying to break the JD(U), party chief Nitish Kumar joined hands with the political opponent Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday and later took oath as the chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday. He also called for a unified Opposition ahead of the 2024 general elections.

(Image: PTI)