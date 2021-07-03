Tejashwi Yadav Backs Chirag Paswan, Slams Bihar CM Saying, 'What Nitish Did Was Wrong'

In a major development, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has backed Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP)'s Chirag Paswan after the coup within his own party, and said that whatever happened with the latter was not in the right spirit. This came a few days after Paswan blamed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the crisis in his party.

While addressing a press meet, Tejashwi said, "Our solidarity is with Chirag Paswan, though it is him who needs to decide his own path. Whatever Nitish Kumar did with him is wrong. Instead of focussing on the people of Bihar, he is busy with creating conflicts. Now it is for Chirag Paswan to decide if he wants to stand by the constitution or not."

On June 22, Chirag Paswan had expressed disappointment towards BJP for maintaining silence amid the internal arm twisting in the LJP as he blamed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the crisis in his party. He blamed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for LJP's internal crisis saying that Nitish Kumar has engineered a split in his party. Speaking of disappointment with the BJP, he said, "I expected BJP to help sort things out; their silence definitely hurts."

Earlier also he had claimed that Nitish was behind the split in the party. He had said, "This is not the first time that the CM tried to create a split in our party. It has been his style of functioning. In 2005, when 29 of our MLAs had won, Nitish Kumar had broken our party. He did the same thing of breaking one of our MLAs who won the assembly election in 2020. It has been their tradition to break, Then with what face is he saying that he does not have a role."

LJP Dispute

On June 13, Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan was recognized as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after the five of six-party MPs gave a letter in his support. The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house.