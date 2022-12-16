Tejashwi Yadav Blames UP, Haryana As Death Toll In Bihar Hooch Tragedy Rises To 50

As the death toll in Bihar's Chapra due to consumption of spurious liquor rose to 50, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday shifted the blame onto Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Speaking to the media, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, "Most of the supply (of liquor) is from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Both are BJP governments. They are not probing anything."

Tejashwi Yadav also alleged that over 100 cartons of liquor were recovered from the house of the relative of Bihar Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha.

"We have come to know that liquor was recovered from the house of the relative of Bihar Leader of opposition. Around 108 cartons of liquor were recovered. It s a serious matter investigation will take place," Tejashwi said.

The death toll in Saran district's Chapra due to the consumption of spurious liquor climbed to 50 on Friday. The SHO of the locality and a constable have been suspended following the incident. The police have also initiated a crackdown on liquor traders.

"Action will be taken against police officials found involved in the incident. We have taken considerable action in terms of the liquor bottles seized, and the number of people arrested. In the last 48 hours, we have undertaken a special operation under which 126 Liquor traders have been taken under custody and 4,141 litres of liquor has been seized," Chaora SP said.

Nitish Kumar says no compensation to kin of Hooch tragedy victims

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday refused to take any responsibility for the death in Chapra due to spurious liquor consumption and reiterated his 'Piyoge toh maroge' remark in the state assembly.

"Deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor have always been low in Bihar before and after alcohol prohibition. On the other hand, people are dying after drinking spurious liquor where there is no prohibition. Madhya Pradesh is on top. Where it is not there?" Kumar said, adding that no compensation will be given to those who died.

"People died here (in Bihar's Chapra) after consuming spurious liquor. We are advertising it more-- ‘Piyo Maroge’ (You will die if you drink)," he added.

Slamming the Mahagathbandhan government, BJP said claimed that 'blood is on Nitish's hand' and slammed him for 'victim shaming'.