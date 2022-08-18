Even as Bihar Law Minister Kartik Singh faces kidnapping charges, Tejashwi Yadav mocked BJP's demand for his ouster from the Cabinet. Speaking to the media on Thursday, the Bihar Deputy CM argued that the saffron party was just defaming Singh as it is uncomfortable about Mahagatbandhan's resolve to provide 10 lakh jobs to the people. Moreover, he highlighted the fact that a court had granted Singh protection from arrest until September 1. Moreover, the RJD leader stressed that nobody will be bothered about the case against the state Law Minister.

Tejashwi Yadav remarked, "Do they have any work apart from defaming? These people are uncomfortable since the announcement on August 15 to eliminate unemployment and provide 10 lakh jobs. We are working for the people. Our intention is very clear. As far as the Minister is concerned, the lawyer has answered. After the warrant was issued, the court ordered that no coercive action will be taken. Let pro-BJP people talk about this. Nobody will be bothered. We will follow the order of the court. We will act as per law and we will think about what can be done."

Arrest warrant against Bihar Law Minister

A day after RJD's Kartik Singh took over as the Bihar Law Minister, it emerged that an arrest warrant was issued against him in a kidnapping case on July 14. Elected to the Legislative Council in April, he is considered close to don-turned-politician Anant Singh who was disqualified as an MLA after being convicted in an arms case. In connection with the kidnapping of a person named Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Kartik Singh was charged under IPC Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and 365.

On February 16, 2017, a single-judge bench of Allahabad High Court, comprising Justice Sanjay Priya dismissed the RJD leader's anticipatory bail petition, citing that the victim had fully described the role played by him during his kidnapping. Moreover, the HC on July 7 junked Singh's plea seeking the quashing of proceedings against him. Speaking to Republic TV, the victim's lawyer Amarjyoti Sharma alleged that the Bihar Minister had not surrendered before a court of law despite being asked to do so by August 16.