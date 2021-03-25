Tejashwi Yadav Calls For 'Bihar Bandh' On Friday Protesting Assault On Opposition MLAs

Two days after Opposition MLAs were thrashed by Bihar police in the Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday, called for a 'Bihar Bandh' on March 26. terming the attack as the 'demise of democracy by CM', the Mahagathbandhan has urged all Biharis to take part in the bandh against the 'egotistic government'. Tejashwi had shared visuals of several RJD MLAs who were thrashed while trying to hold Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Singa hostage, protesting the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill.

Bihar Bandh called over MLA attack

Opposition MLAs thrashed

Clashes broke out in the Bihar Assembly when the Opposition MLAs were protesting against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill which was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday by climbing podiums, throwing furniture and tearing papers. Several Opposition legislators, including RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh, Anita Devi and CPM legislator Satyendra Yadav, were injured in this incident as MLAs held the Speaker hostage inside his chamber by blocking his exit. Women MLAs of the Opposition sitting outside the Speaker’s chamber were forcefully carried out of the Assembly building by women security personnel, as per visuals shared by Tejashwi Yadav.

On Tuesday morning, RJD workers had gheraoed the Bihar Legislative Assembly, during which the protestors turned unruly and pelted stones on police officials, smashed police barricades. After this police lathi-charged and use water cannons to disperse the crowd. RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav- who led the march were later detained.

Hitting out at the Opposition MLAs, the Bihar Chief Minister said, " I have never seen such activities in the Assembly. They (Opposition MLAs) should have participated in the debate. We would have replied to every question of them". The Bill was later passed in the evening as the Opposition staged a 'walkout' and squatted outside the building, raising slogans.

What is the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill?