The results of the Karnataka assembly polls indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be defeated if all opposition parties work together, said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, reiterating calls for "opposition unity" to oust the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While speaking to the reporters, Yadav said, "I said earlier also that Lord Hanuman is upset with the BJP. And this is not just the defeat of the BJP. It is also the loss of capitalism, the central agencies... It is a defeat for all of them." He said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former CM Lalu Prasad, and other leaders are working in the direction of "opposition unity".

"It (the Karnataka election results) is a message that if we all fight unitedly, we can win. That's what CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Ji, and we are all working towards, trying to unite everyone, fight, and win. None of us have any personal ambition. We don't want to be PM or CM," Yadav said.

He added, "Our aim is to work for the people, to fight against inflation and unemployment, to work for the poor, farmers, labourers, the army, and the common people. We all are working towards it, to unite and save the democracy and constitution in the country."

Karnataka Polls 2023

The Congress crossed the 113-seat mark in the Assembly elections, the majority required to form the government in Karnataka, and won 136 seats, ousting the BJP from its only southern perch. The BJP bagged 65 seats, and the JDS (Janata Dal-Secular) won 19 seats. Two seats were gained by Independents, while one seat each was won by Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha.

Talks of opposition unity

In a bid to unite the opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been meeting the opposition leaders lately. Nitish Kumar met his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, at his residence in the national capital earlier this year, along with Deputy CM Tejashwai Yadav.

Kumar also held meetings with two prominent Left leaders-- CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja in New Delhi.

He also met West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in the last week of April and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik a week ago.