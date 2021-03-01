Tejashwi Yadav Chooses Mamata Over Cong-Left In Bengal; Congress Distances From It

Backing Mamata Banerjee in Bengal, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, said that his party's aim was to stop BJP from coming to power in the upcoming Bengal polls. Appealing to Bihar people in Bengal to back Mamata. the ex-Bihar Deputy CM hailed Banerjee's help to migrants amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Tejashwi's decision to back Mamata against the BJP and the Left-Congress alliance in Bengal, flies in direct contradiction to his alliance with AIUDF-Congress-Left in Assam against the BJP. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Tejashwi: 'Must stop BJP from coming to power'

"Our first priority is to stop BJP from coming to power. We need to save the language, culture, and BJP has only looted the nation. They said in Bihar they will give employment and special status but the NDA govt in lockdown everyone saw what they did. More than corona, people died walking," said Tejashwi. The party may primarily field candidates in the assembly constituencies of Asansol, Howrah and central Kolkata.

He also said, "The way Mamata came out and helped people is indeed praiseworthy. We appeal to the people of Bihar in Bengal to unite. Our priority is to put in complete strength in Bengal to save the culture and language. If Mamata is fighting then we are also fighting. TMC has full support from our side." Lashing out at Centre's ministers who are touring Bengal, he added, "BJP has come from the back gate and all central ministers are leaving their works and coming to Bengal. Instead of working for the public they are doing the reverse and spreading lies, hate in the country."

Kolkata: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee today



It is Lalu Ji's decision to provide full support to Mamata Ji. Our first priority is to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal, said Yadav pic.twitter.com/c2pyKV3HUX — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

Reacting to Tejashwi's flip, Congress Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Talks on with the Left over alliance and seat-sharing. As far as RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is concerned, if he discusses seats with another party (TMC), I've nothing to do with it. I didn't have a word with any RJD leader over seat-sharing".

Tejashwi allies with AIUDF-Congress

Collaborating with the Congress and RJD, AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday, said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be campaigning for the 'Grand alliance'. Ajmal clarified that no discussion regarding seat-sharing had taken place. The ex-Bihar Deputy CM has announced that it will naturally ally with Congress and the Left in the upcoming Assam polls. AIUDF has joined hands with Congress, the three Left parties - CPI-Marxist, CPI, CPI (Marxist-Leninist), (Anchalik Gana Morcha) AGM Bodoland People's Front (BDF) for the upcoming polls terming it the grand alliance to 'save Assam'. Assam elections will be held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6, while results will be announced on May 2.

