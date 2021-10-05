Tejashwi Yadav Claims Mahagathbandhan Intact Even As Congress Rebukes RJD's Move

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday made it clear that his party would be fighting the upcoming by-polls to be held on October 30 in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly constituencies. Tejashwi Yadav asserted that Congress had already been informed about the RJD's decision and that it would not be an issue.

"There is no problem with the Mahagathbandhan. Our party has decided to contest the elections in two constituencies. If there is a friendly candidature by the Congress (for by-polls), it won't be an issue," said Tejashwi Yadav.

The RJD had on Sunday declared its candidates for the by-polls to Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan which is being considered as a humiliation for the Congress, an ally of the RJD that wanted to fight the election on either of the two seats. The RJD has fielded Arun Kumar Sah from Tarapur and Ganesh Bharti from Kusheshwar Asthan to fight the elections from the two respective constituencies.

Congress rebukes RJD decision

On the other hand, lamenting the decision taken by the RJD to field a candidate from Kusheshwar Asthan, Congress had on Sunday stated that the seat was designated to it as part of the deal among opposition parties during the last year's assembly elections in Bihar. The Congress had lost Kusheshwar Asthan by a margin of fewer votes in the previous election held in 2020.

Condemning the RJD's move, Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha said, "The declaration was a shock for the Congress as we were following the coalition 'drama' and was preparing for the Kusheshwar Asthan seat that was allocated to the Congress under the seat adjustment among the opposition parties during the 2020 elections." Other leaders of the Congress too censured the decision of RJD and said that the party had always parted ways whenever it got a favourable opportunity.

"The RJD is jittery over attempts by the Congress to come out of its shadow by inducting new people like Kanhaiya Kumar," BJP leader Nikhil Anand said in a statement on Sunday.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI/MADAN MOHAN JHA-FB