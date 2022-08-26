Tejashwi Yadav Claims 'Union Minister Nityanand Rai Dreaming To Be Bihar CM'; Draws Ire

In a sensational claim, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav contended that Union Minister Nityanand Rai was dreaming to become the next Chief Minister of Bihar. A 4-time MLA from Hajipur, Rai was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Ujiarpur constituency in both 2014 as well as 2019. At present, he is serving as the Minister of State for Home Affairs. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Bihar Deputy CM accused Rai of planning a Maharashtra-like operation in Bihar. This was a reference to the allegation that the BJP engineered a rebellion in Shiv Sena leading to the collapse of the MVA government.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav remarked, "BJP's Union Minister who wanted to do Khela in Bihar on the lines of Maharashtra should stay in line. Everything will be cool down. His dream to become the Chief Minister was crushed. He should understand. He should not harbour too many dreams. People in Delhi won't save you."

Hitting back at Yadav, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, "Tejashwi Yadav is disappointed and worried. Whom is he threatening? First, Tejashwi should introspect. He talks about the Yadav community. Tejashwi is a shepherd. And Nityanand Rai is from the Yadav community. He is a cowherd. The people of Bihar also know who the real Yadav is. They are going to open slaughterhouses and support cow slaughter. Nityanand Rai has taken the resolve to protect the cow and Gita. In the near future, the people of Bihar will decide who the leader of the Yadav community will be."

Nitish Kumar becomes CM for 8th time

5 years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the Mahagatbandhan government. Thus, only BJP and the lone AIMIM MLA constitute the opposition space in Bihar now. On August 10, Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.