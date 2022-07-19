Tejashwi Yadav Claims 'Union Minister Nityanand Rai Wanted To Join RJD'; BJP Cries Foul

In a stunning claim on Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asserted that BJP MP Nityanand Rai had expressed a desire to join his party before becoming a Union Minister. Rai was been serving as the Minister of State for Home Affairs in the Narendra Modi-led Council of Ministers since May 30, 2019. Yadav was reacting to Rai criticising his remarks on NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Triggering a row on July 16, Tejashwi Yadav had said, "We don't want a statue in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This is the election for the President's post. You must have heard Yashwant Sinha speak everywhere. But I have never heard the ruling party's candidate speak. She has not given even a single press conference till now."

Maintaining that Rai had no right to question his stance, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly alleged, "Before becoming a Minister, Nityanand Ji met me. He urged me to induct him into my party. I am not feeling comfortable here (BJP)".

Patna, Bihar | BJP leader & MoS Nityanand Rai met me & expressed his desire to join RJD as he asked us to take him into the party before he became a minister. He said that he doesn't feel like being there: RJD leader & Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav (18.07) pic.twitter.com/AtnbOB5Uag — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

BJP alleges 'character assassination'

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand accused Tejashwi Yadav of indulging in "character assassination" citing that Rai's rising stature is causing trouble for RJD. He was quoted as saying by PTI, “Tejashwi Yadav has a problem with every Yadav who does not belong to his family”. Moreover, he claimed that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav would send emissaries to Rai seeking his help in ensuring Tejashwi's victory in the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls. Anand asserted, “A dyed-in-the-wool RSS man like Nityanand Rai will prefer death to any association with RJD".

A day earlier, RJD MLA Lalit Yadav defended the Bihar LoP's comments against Murmu. He told Republic TV, "This is the highest constitutional post. People like Yashwant Sinha who has been in the IAS should occupy such a position. I won't say she is a statue but she will work as a rubber stamp. She won't make any decisions on her own. She will only ratify whatever decisions BJP and RSS leaders take. Tejashwi said the correct thing. Yashwant Sinha is much better and more intelligent than her. He takes every decision in the national interest". The results of the presidential election will be declared on July 21.