Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Bihar CM's 'Mahapaapi' Remark; ‘Soldiers Who Drink Not Indians?'

In a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav questioned his reference to people consuming liquor as 'maha-ayogya, mahapaapi who were not Indians'. Taking to his official Twitter handle on Friday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader highlighted that from the logic of Kumar, the Armymen of the country were also 'not Indians'.

"The gruesome criminals who are responsible, who shed rivers of blood in Bihar, are not 'maha-ayogya, mahapaapi' but the drunkards are," the younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav said. The video of Kumar making the remark was also embedded in the tweet.

शराब पीने वाला महाअयोग्य और महापापी है। शराब पीने वाला हिंदुस्तानी नहीं-श्री नीतीश कुमार



नीतीश जी के इस तर्क से तो शराब पीने वाले भारतीय सैनिक भी हिंदुस्तानी नहीं हुए।



बिहार में खून की नदियाँ बहाने वाले दुर्दांत अपराधी एवं भ्रष्टाचारी महाअयोग्य और महापापी नहीं है लेकिन शराबी है pic.twitter.com/HR7IgToEMo — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 1, 2022

People who consume alcohol 'maha-ayogya, mahapaapi': Nitish Kumar

The Janata Dal (United) supremo while taking part in a debate on the proposed amendments to the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, had said that even Mahatma Gandhi opposed liquor consumption and those who go against his principles are "Mahapaapi and Mahaayogya".

"I don't consider these people Indians," the Bihar Chief Minister had said.

Further, Kumar said that people consume liquor despite knowing that liquor consumption is harmful, and thus, they are responsible for the consequences, not the state government. "It's their fault. They consume liquor even after knowing that it could be toxic. The state government is not responsible for providing relief to their families," the CM Nitish Kumar while replying to the Opposition's accusation that hooch tragedies were continuing in Bihar because the state government failed to implement the liquor ban effectively.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Bihar Legislature passed the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which seeks to make the liquor ban less stringent for first-time offenders in the state. After the Bill gets the Governor's signature, first-time offenders will get bail from the duty magistrate after depositing a fine. However, if the person fails to pay it, he or she is liable to face a one-month jail term.