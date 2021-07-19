Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Deaths Due To Spurious Liquor; 'CM Cares For Post, Not Public'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday condemned the deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar ad took a jibe at CM Nitish Kumar and the ruling JD(U)-BJP government. Criticising CM Nitish Kumar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav claimed that it wasn’t the first time such an incident occurred and added that the liquor ban in the state had completely failed while accusing Nitish Kumar of caring for his 'post' and not for the 'people'. Earlier, 16 people were reported dead after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at West Champaran.

Reacting to the tragic incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the government’s liquor ban has been a failure. “It is condemnable that 16-17 people have died from drinking spurious liquor. This has not happened for the first time since the liquor ban. Our so-called ‘Sushasan babu' (Nitish Kumar) cares for his post, not the public. Liquor ban has completely failed,” Yadav said.

16 dead due to consumption spurious liquor

According to a press release by District Public Relations Office, West Champaran, five people were detained for questioning while the police informed that the investigation was underway.

Earlier, the Lauria Police officials raided the nearby areas through dog squads following the deaths of eight people on Friday. "Everyone must create social awareness and inspire themselves, their families, and other people of the society to not to consume alcohol," appealed an official press release. However, West Champaran District Magistrate Kundan Kumar, in a statement claimed that the deaths were ‘mysterious’ and no family members of the deceased or villagers had mentioned alcohol consumption as the reason.

Bihar liquor ban

The Nitish Kumar led government had earlier put a total ban on the sale and consumption of local as well as foreign alcohol since April 1, 2016. However, since then more than 3.46 lakh people have been arrested for violating the liquor law in Bihar. According to Prohibition, Excise and Registration Minister Sunil Kumar, people from Punjab, Haryana and Jharkhand had also been arrested for illegally supplying liquor in dry Bihar.

According to records, government agencies have so far also seized 53 lakh litres of country-made liquor and 97 lakh litres of India Made Foreign Liquor till February 2021. While the ban has been carried as a success by the ruling government, the Opposition has in the past claimed otherwise. Reports also suggest that the ban adversely affected tourism in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)

IMAGE: PTI