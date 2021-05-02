Tejashwi Yadav Congratulates Mamata Banerjee As TMC Takes Massive Lead In West Bengal

As the counting of votes of West Bengal Assembly Elections have concluded, Tejashwi Yadav congratulated Mamata Banerjee, supremo of Trinamool Congress (TMC) as she very well defended her government while TMC secured close to 200 seats. While marking Banerjee's victory, Yadav did mention that while people are witnessing ordeals nationwide, people of West Bengal re-placed their faith in their sister 'didi'.

Leader of the Opposition from Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter to convey his wishes.

Apart from Yadav, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a congratulatory message to Mamata Banerjee as early trends started to suggest her third-time win as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Congratulating Mamata Banerjee and the people of Bengal "for a landslide victory" he wrote, "What a fight!” Even NCP chief Sharad Pawar also congratulated the Bengal CM for her ‘stupendous victory in the state assembly elections.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 results

On April 29, when the State concluded the final phase of voting of its eight-phased assembly elections with a voter turn out 76.07 per cent, exit polls conducted by several television news network predicted a neck and neck contest between TMC and BJP thus relegation of the Left-Congress alliance to farther third.

TMC took a massive lead in Bengal poll elections passing 200-seat mark while BJP managed to reach over 100 seats. Mamata Banerjee faced scuffle with her former aid, Suvendu for Nandigram. While Kailash Vijayvargiya of Bharatiya Janata Party consoled,

"We were challenged that we won't get even 100 and we have already crossed 100+ seats. We have just gained, and nothing lost. We will touch magic numbers by evening. Please wait for 10 rounds of voting," says BJP West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijaywargiya."

The elections across States were held amid a surge in COVID-19 cases therefore it was one like never before. Given the spiraling COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission of India issued instructions for counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. EC issued an immediate blanket ban on all victory rallies and compulsory negative RT-PCR of candidates in preceding 48 hours or the candidate must be fully vaccinated.

