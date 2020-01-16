Tejashwi Yadav Counterattacks After Amit Shah Declares Nitish Kumar As Bihar's NDA CM Face

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared at a public meeting in Vaishali district of Bihar that NDA would contest the Bihar Assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked Amit Shah for the rise in unemployment and falling GDP.

'We are the voice of people'

Tejashwi, who is on a tour of minority-dominated Seemanchal to apprise the people against CAA, NPR and NRC, said that being the Chief Ministerial face in assembly elections and becoming the chief minister after election results are two different aspects. "We are not selfish people. We are fighting for the rights of the poor. We are the voice of the people, who are in distress because of unemployment. Amit Shah should have spoken about unemployment, falling GDP, and also the rise in crime graph of Bihar," he added.

READ | Opposition Parties In Bihar Protest Over NRC And CAA

The public meeting organized by the BJP, in favour of the CAA, also became a forum to kickstart the Bihar assembly elections campaign. Amit Shah reminded the people about the Jungle raj, misgovernance that prevailed during 15 years of Lalu-Rabri regime, whereas in the past 15 years under Nitish Kumar, Bihar has progressed in all sectors.

Bihar Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Sushil Modi reminded the RJD that NDA is united, and all set to sweep the Bihar assembly elections to be held later this year. Sushil Modi while attacking the Tejashwi said, "the Mahagathbandhan leaders would be crestfallen, after seeing the massive crowd in Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally. Now it's clear that united NDA, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, will carry forward the development work in Bihar. The sensible voters of Bihar have ousted RJD out of power for the past 15 years because the Lalu-Rabri regime promoted corruption, dynastic politics and customs in the garb of social justice."

READ | Amit Shah Declares NDA Will Contest 2020 Bihar Polls Under CM Nitish Kumar's Leadership

Amit Shah's announcement in a public meeting that Nitish Kumar would be the NDA CM face has cleared all doubts now about the JDU-BJP alliance in the 2020 assembly elections, as there were growing demands from a section of the BJP leaders to part ways with the JDU. But the loss in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections are like an eye-opener for the BJP, where they parted ways with their allies.

Even though the leadership issue is settled, but the seat adjustment remains the bone of contention, as the JDU has been demanding, to follow the formula adopted in 2010 assembly elections, wherein the JDU contested 141 seats and the BJP 102 seats.

READ | Sushil Modi Ready To Debate CAA, NRC & NPR In Bihar Assembly, Demands Caste-based Census

READ | Tejashwi Yadav Takes A Dig At Bihar CM: 'Your Statements Are Different From Your Actions'