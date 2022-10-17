Tejashwi Yadav Defiant As IMA Backs Suspended Doctor; 'Dishonest Person Will Be Punished'

Amid the outcry over the suspension of NMCH superintendent Dr. Vinod Kumar Singh, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav refused to budge from his stance. He ordered Singh's suspension after being displeased at the state of affairs in NMCH, the second-largest public healthcare facility in Patna during a surprise inspection on the night of October 14. Speaking to the media on Sunday after the Indian Medical Association backed the senior doctor, Yadav who also holds the Health portfolio asserted that he would act in the people's interest.

Tejashwi Yadav remarked, "You (IMA) are taking the side of a doctor, a medical superintendent who does not know where the dengue ward is in his hospital. People can go to any extent they wish to. But I am for the people. The people have elected us. The honourable CM has said that this is a government of the people. 705 doctors were missing for so many years. Someone is missing for 10 years, someone is missing for 12 years, and someone is missing for 5 years. Did the IMA say even once that action should be taken against such doctors?

He added, "Such small things happen when you try to do good work. But I don't pay attention to such things. The association should be happy that this is a government that listens and takes action. Here, the truthful and honest person will be rewarded but the dishonest person will be punished."

IMA seeks Nitish Kumar's intervention

Interacting with reporters after his suspension, Dr. Singh was quoted as saying by PTI, “I will have to rethink whether to continue working with the state’s health department which does not treat a senior professor like me with respect. I have discharged my duties with dedication during the COVID surge. Even now, NMCH has the highest number of patients admitted to various wards, for any government hospital in Bihar". Pointing out that dengue is not directly transmitted from one person to another, he expressed bewilderment at Yadav's objection to dengue patients being kept in the same ward as other patients.