Tejashwi Yadav Demands Caste-specific Census, Asks Nitish To 'put Pressure On Centre'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday demanded a caste-based census asking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to initiate the process in the state. Speaking to reporters outside the Patna assembly, Yadav stated that the exercise should be taken by the JDU leader if the Centre refused. This comes after his adjournment motion was turned down by Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha due to lack of time.

“I had moved an adjournment motion today for debate on caste census in the state Assembly. But it was not accepted. The BJP government at the Centre has rejected caste census and it is apparent the NDA government here does not want a debate on it,” the RJD leader said.

Tejashwi Yadav also suggested that if CM Nitish could not lead a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the same, then a caste-based census should be ordered by him as was done by the 2018 Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka. His demand comes after the Centre announced that there will be no enumeration of people belonging to various castes and scheduled castes for Census 2021. The Ministry, responding in the Lok Sabha, said that the decision has been taken as a matter of policy.

"My demand is that since both Houses of the legislature have already passed unanimous resolutions on more than one occasion supporting a caste-based census, it was high time pressure was put on the Centre to see reason," Yadav said.

Speaking to Republic TV, KC Tyagi supported the RJD's demand and said, "This issue has come in the parliament. It has been passed twice in the Bihar assembly. Several states have said that we need to know if the marginal sections of the society are getting the resources or not. Our party is demanding this, Nitish Kumar has said this. Now after 10 years the next census will take place, hence this (caste-based census) needs to happen."

Nitish Kumar requests back caste-specific census

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has backed a caste-specific census saying that it would help benefits from various schemes reach those who needed it. Reminding that the Bihar Assembly passed a resolution in 2019 and February 2020 backing the same, he urged the Centre to reconsider its decision.

"We have already kept our thoughts about the caste-specific census in the House in Feb 2019 & 2020. The caste-specific census must be done at least once. Through it, they can gain benefits from schemes. If we know the exact number, we can work towards their betterment," said Nitish Kumar.

