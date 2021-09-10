Tejashwi Yadav Distributes Money To Women; JDU Alleges Violation Of Model Code Of Conduct

The JDU has released a video in which RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav can be seen distributing currency notes of five hundred rupees denomination to a group of women in Gopalganj District of Bihar. Tejashwi had gone to Gopalganj to address a political program in the Baikunthpur assembly constituency and while returning, he distributed Rs 500 notes each to a group of women. In the video, while Tejashwi is seen distributing the notes, in the background someone can be heard introducing him as Lalu Yadav's son.

JDU accuses RJD leader Tejashwi of violating Model Code of Conduct

JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar has alleged that it's a violation of the Model Code of Conduct as the dates for Panchayat elections in Bihar have been announced. Neeraj Kumar has written a letter to the commissioner of the Panchayat Elections in which he has written - "Distributing money to women during the Model Code of Conduct is a gross violation by the leader of the opposition who is holding a constitutional position. Therefore, the Election Commission should take cognizance of this and appropriate action should be taken against Tejashwi Yadav."

Neeraj Kumar also went on to say that "In 2004 Lalu Ji had also distributed money during elections, so his son also inherited it from his father. Tejashwi has inherited the ideology of corruption, criminalization from his father which is against the ideology of democracy ".

RJD retaliates

While reacting to allegations made by JDU, RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said that "Tejashwi Ji was distributing money to women who were not well. Panchayat elections are not contested on party lines than how did he violate the Model Code of Conduct. JDU should see the corrupt practices of the Bihar govt led by Nitish Kumar than put allegations on anyone ".

Panchayat elections in Bihar will start from the last week of September and will end in the second week of December. The elections were earlier scheduled to be held in April May 2021, were advanced to September - December 2021.

Tejashwi Yadav while addressing party workers a week back had asked to ensure the victory of RJD supporters in Panchayat elections. Now, with JDU lodging an official complaint against Tejashwi for violating the Model Code of Conduct, all eyes are on the Election Commission if they take cognizance based on the video evidence of Tejashwi distributing money to women in Gopalganj.