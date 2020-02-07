Tejashwi Yadav Does Not Back Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' Comment, Says 'Talk About Pen Instead'

A day after PM Modi's befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' jibe, Congress ally - RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday, said that Gandhi must have refrained from making such remarks. Touting Congress' electoral success in Haryana and Jharkhand, he said everyone knows who beat whom in the state. Lok Sabha too witnessed a ruckus in relation to the comment on Friday.

Tejashwi says Rahul Gandhi's comment avoidable

"He should have waited. We know who beat whom in Jharkhand. I know that people are saying that they did not expect a great performance of Congress in Haryana polls, but results were different. Such statements on danda and attacking should not be said - talk about pen instead," he said.

Rahul Gandhi: 'Youth will beat Modi with sticks'

Earlier on Wednesday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi made disrespectful remarks against PM Narendra Modi and said that the youth of India will 'beat him up with a stick'. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Delhi, Gandhi said that Modi will 'not be able to step out of his house in six months from now'. Delhi goes to polls on February 8.

Slamming the government over job creation and the state of the economy, Gandhi had said, "This Narendra Modi, the one who is giving speeches, will not be able to step out of his house, after six months. The youth of this country will beat him up with a stick. They will make him realise that India cannot progress without employment for the youth of this country."

PM Modi: 'Will do suryanamankar'

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he had been bused sufficiently in the last 20 years that his back has become 'danda-proof', and he will further strengthen it. Continuing his attack on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said in Lok Sabha, "For the past 20 years, I have heard a lot of abuses and been gaali-proof. Now, I will make myself danda-proof. I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks."

