Tejashwi Yadav Downplays Past Spat With Nitish Kumar; Says 'both RJD & JDU Samajwadi'

After forming the government under the umbrella of the Mahagathbandhan alliance with Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday rubbished the claims of a tiff between the RJD and JD(U) and said that it is normal to have "nok-jhok" (small fights) between two like-minded parties. He asserted that both the parties are "samajwadi" in nature.

"Both RJD and JD(U) are samajwadi parties and we will together never hamper the spirit of democracy. There were tussles when we were opponents. Long ago, Nitish Kumar ji while being angry with me called me 'son of his brother-like friend', but I felt happy. He has even called me 'babu' in the past. He has always addressed me with respect," Tejashwi Yadav was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

#WATCH | There were tussles when we were opponents...Once Nitish Ji while being angry called me 'son of his brother-like friend' but I felt happy. He showed a sense of love & relation, then. The other time, he called me 'Babu' which's used for one's own:Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/V7vlgP9bmG — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

Giving the example of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the RJD leader accused BJP of scaring people by using investigation agencies - the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "BJP is scaring people by using the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). We can see what political developments surfaced in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as well,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also broke his silence on the 2024 General elections and said, “If PM Narendra Modi can become the Prime Minister of the country, then anybody can become the PM. I can say it again. What Bihar has done recently in terms of political developments has sent a message to the countrymen.”

Nitish Kumar demands Assembly Session for Floor Test on Aug 24

Meanwhile, according to the sources, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has written to Speaker Vijay Sinha, a BJP MLA, seeking a special Assembly session on August 24. The Mahagatbandhan government wants this session to last till August 25 so that the floor test can be conducted. Moreover, the resolution for the removal of the Speaker might also be passed during these two days.

Sinha on Thursday confirmed receiving a letter from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but did not reveal its content.