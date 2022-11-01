After Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav dubbed AIMIM 'BJP's B-team' while campaigning for the Gopalganj bypoll, Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at the RJD leader. While BJP's Kusum Devi and RJD's Mohan Gupta are seen as the main contenders for this seat which will go to the polls on November 3, AIMIM's Abdul Mukhiya has also filed his nomination. Speaking to the media on October 20, Owaisi stressed that his party didn't require a certificate of secularism from RJD. He also slammed the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party for resorting to opportunistic politics by repeatedly allying with Nitish Kumar.

Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "How many times Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister with BJP? You hugged him. After he left BJP, you gave him a certificate and he became secular. Then Nitish Kumar abused RJD. He went with BJP again. Then Nitish Kumar became communal. Now that Nitish Kumar left BJP, he hugged RJD leaders and became secular. So, I don't need (a certificate) from RJD leaders about secular or B-team. They themselves are doing low-level politics."

"They should explain what their alliance with Nitish Kumar is. When Nitish Kumar was with BJP, was he communal? And he is squeaky clean now that he is with you? Your yourselves follow opportunistic politics. They don't have any policy for Muslims in Bihar," he added. Even as AIMIM drew a blank in UP this year, it is contesting seats in the Gujarat Assembly polls which are likely to take place in December.

नीतीश कुमार कितनी बार BJP के साथ मुख्यमंत्री बने लेकिन आपने (RJD) उन्हें गले लगा लिया।नीतीश कुमार ने RJD को गाली दी फिर BJP में गए और वापस RJD को गले लगा दिया,तो RJD तो खुद नीचे स्तर की राजनीति कर रही है: बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव के बयान पर AIMIM प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी pic.twitter.com/t3ut3l5S4Q — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 30, 2022

AIMIM's foray into Bihar politics

With one MP and 7 MLAs in Telangana, AIMIM is considered a formidable force in Hyderabad. In recent years, however, the party has spread its wings to different parts of the country. For instance, it won 5 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. While AIMIM was held responsible for Mahagatbandhan's defeat, Owaisi pointed out that NDA's victory margin on the aforesaid seats was more than the votes secured by his party. In June 2020, the party suffered a big setback as 4 of its MLAs- Muhammed Izhar Asfi, Shahnawaz Alam, Syed Ruknuddin and Azhar Nayeemi jumped ship to RJD.