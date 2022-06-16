Tejashwi Yadav Expresses Uncertainty Over 'Agnipath' Scheme; 'How Will Nation Be Safe...?'

Joining the Opposition parties in criticising the Agnipath scheme, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav cast his apprehension about India's 'safety and security' when the soldiers were 'feeling unsafe with the strategies of the government'. Taking to Twitter, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly reminded the Rashtriya Sevak Sangh, and its political wing, Bharatiya Janata Party that they were 'maafiveer'.

"Every youngster in the country possesses the intention, the passion and the strength to be honoured with the Param Vir Chakra. By making them Agniveers, do not break their spirit," the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar wrote in his tweet, which was uploaded days after the announcement of the scheme. The scheme, announced on June 15, has been charted out for the recruitment of 45,000 soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis, with an aim to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill.

जिस देश के करोड़ों बहादुर वीर जवान और सैनिक सरकार और उसकी नीतियों से ही स्वयं असुरक्षित महसूस करने लगे तो देश कैसे सुरक्षित रहेगा?



संघ/BJP याद रखे,माफीवीर आप है। देश का हर नौजवान परमवीर चक्र प्राप्त करने का मंसूबा, जज़्बा,जुनून और जिगर रखता है। अग्निवीर बना उनका हौसला मत तोड़िए। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 16, 2022

Govt debunks 'myths' with 'facts'

With opposition parties raising questions on Agnipath, the government debunked the myths about the scheme with facts. The BJP-led Central government averred that extensive consultations were held for its formulation and benefits were listed for the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces and the youth.

The government said that it is being spread that Agniveers, those recruited as part of the Agnipath scheme, will have an insecure future but the fact is that the ones aspiring to be entrepreneurs will get a financial package and bank loan scheme. The ones who desire to study further will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course for further studies, whereas the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.

Taking up the myth that the opportunities of the youth will decrease with the Agnipath scheme, the government countered, assuring that they will actually increase. It said that in the coming years, the recruitment for Agniveers in the armed forces will be around three times the current recruitment.

Coming to another myth which prevailed that the Agnipath scheme will harm the effectiveness of the armed forces, the government said, "but the truth is that such a short-term enlistment system exists in most countries and hence, is already tested out and has been considered 'best practice' for the youthful and agile army."

As per the government, the recruitments under the scheme will begin within the next 90 days, and the first batch will be ready by July 2023.

