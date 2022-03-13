Tejashwi Yadav Exudes Confidence Of Winning 'good Number Of Seats' In Bihar MLC Elections

Ahead of the Bihar Legislative Council elections which are scheduled to be held on April 4, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday exuded confidence in winning "a good number of seats". The Legislative Council elections will be held on 24 seats in Bihar. In 2016, the RJD had contested the legislative council elections in alliance with Congress.

Tejashwi Yadav told news agency ANI that he's confident of the RJD doing well in the elections for the legislative council and the party will win a good number of seats. Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the elections to be held on April 4 and the counting of votes will take place on April 7.

Last month, Congress had suffered yet another blow as RJD decided to contest all seats in the upcoming Bihar MLC polls. 24 MLC seats from the local bodies' quota- 13 belonging to BJP, 8 to JDU, 2 of RJD and 1 of Congress which have fallen vacant since July last year. The negotiations between Congress and RJD reportedly broke down as the former wanted to contest 6 seats under the aegis of the alliance. In the last round of elections to the aforesaid 24 constituencies, the Sonia Gandhi-led party managed to win only one out of 4 seats that it contested. However, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had affirmed that his party is still an ally with Congress at the national level.

When asked about Mamata Banerjee's decision to field actor Shatrughan Sinha from the Asansol seat for Lok Sabha by-elections, Yadav stated, "It is her decision. She can make decisions for her party. What objection can I have to it? It is good."

RJD-Congress rift over Kanhaiya Kumar

The conflict between RJD and the Congress escalated after ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar joined the latter. RJD was offended after Kanhaiya Kumar's call to contest from Begusarai in the 2019 General election despite the former fielding a strong candidate - Tanveer Hassan. The Mahagatbandan's political fortunes plummeted further after it failed to win the 2020 Bihar election. The NDA emerged victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan.

Image: PTI