Tejashwi Yadav Fires 'Pita Jaan' Barb At Yogi Adityanath; Reveals RJD's UP Poll Strategy

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Abba Jaan' jibe, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned BJP on what it has done for the majority community. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Yadav contended that the UP government had failed to provide jobs, impart education and reduce inflation. According to him, the saffron party was indulging in the politics of religion and caste as the state Assembly polls are just a few months ago.

Yadav remarked, "Whether he says 'Abba Jaan' or something else, BJP and Yogi Ji should tell this- how many jobs did you provide to those who say 'Pita Jaan'? You have imparted education to how many persons? Why are you not reducing inflation? BJP leaders are playing the politics of religion and caste. The elections are due to take place."

"They haven't done any work. Inflation, unemployment and education are not issues for them. The fact that the country's wealth is being sold will not be an issue. All constitutional institutions have been destroyed. The crime rate has increased so much in UP," the RJD leader alleged. Commenting on the possibility of RJD contesting the 2022 UP polls, he revealed, "Our national president will decide. But just like in Bengal, we'll support the one (party) that, we think, will defeat BJP. We've not contested in UP for years, we don't have an organization like that".

कथित योगी जी बताए,



‘पिता जान’ कहने वाले कितने लोगों को नौकरी, रोजगार, अच्छी शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था प्रदान की? ये बेरोजगारी,महंगाई व किसान के मुद्दों पर बात क्यों नहीं करते?



चुनाव देख तुष्टिकरण करने व भाषाई आतंक फैलाने के अलावा इनकी कोई योग्यता एवं उपलब्धि है ही नहीं।

UP CM slams 'appeasement' politics

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Recently, PM Modi quashed speculation that Yogi Adityanath may not be projected as BJP's CM face in the 2022 polls by praising his governance model and the handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Addressing a gathering on September 12, Adityanath alleged that "those who called Abba Jaan used to favour one community" implying that his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav appeased Muslims. He claimed, "Why did the poor not get the ration before 2017?. Those who called Abbajan used to digest the ration and people used to die of hunger. Ration used to reach Nepal and Bangladesh. Today no one can swallow the ration of the poor. If swallowed, they will definitely go to jail". This remark attracted criticism from many leaders including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi.