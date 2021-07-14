Tejashwi Yadav Forgets The Name Of Black Fungus; Smirks At Kappa Variant Of COVID | Watch

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav made several blunders while criticizing the Bihar government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide vaccination drive on Wednesday. The former deputy chief minister was having a hard time recalling the name 'black fungus' and turned to his associates for help, in naming different variants of Coronavirus detected so far.

Speaking to the media about the 'unavailability' of COVID-19 vaccines, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The government has vowed to vaccinate six crore people in six months. How will you achieve such a target when you have no vaccines? People have been returning from vaccination centers without getting jabs. The government has failed to provide medicines too," he alleged.

The RJD chief then asked his fellow leaders, "What is that black... disease?" To which they replied black fungus. "People are unable to find medicines to black fungus and white fungus," he claimed. "Patients have been returning dissatisfied from hospitals and the government is setting unrealistic vaccination goals."

Seemingly confused over different COVID-19 variants, Tejashwi Yadav mistakenly referred to them as 'third and fourth waves' of the virus. "So many new waves have arrived in the state. The fourth wave, the Delta wave, and which other wave is it?" he asked other RJD leaders.

On hearing the name 'Kappa' variant, Yadav smirked and said, "Now look at these different names. They say it is called the Koppa or Kappa virus, whatever that is."

RJD to protest over rising fuel prices

Earlier in the day, the Rashtriya Janata Dal held a meeting on the 'failures' of the State and Central government. The party has decided to protest against the hike in prices of petrol and diesel in the states on July 18.

RJD will stage protests against rising prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG at all blocks of Bihar on July 18 and at all district headquarters on July 19. We will write to parties of Mahagathbandhan to join the protest on July 25," Leader of Opposition in State Assembly, Tejaswi Yadav told the media.