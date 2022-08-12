Tejashwi Yadav, Giriraj Singh Indulge In War Of Words Over Latter's 'job Guarantee' Jibe

A war of words erupted between Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav after the former took a swipe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader for being unable to fulfil the promise of providing one million jobs.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jibe at Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and shared a video clip wherein the latter is seen saying, "The promise that I had made of providing 10 lakh jobs, I would fulfil that once I become the Chief Minister, for now, I am the Deputy Chief Minister."

Hitting back at Giriraj Singh, Tejashwi Yadav taunted the Union leader and said that having a one-foot-long Chhoti (braid) does not make one knowledgable. "Sir, don't be so shameless. One does not become knowledgeable by having a one-foot-long Chhoti, as you do. This is the plight of the BJP. Only because of these chirpy antics, edited videos and cheap statements of you people, these poor people (BJP) have no (leader) face in Bihar," Tejwashi tweeted.

'Secular leaders of Bihar govt are attacking Hindu symbols': Giriraj Singh

The Twitter war did not end there. In response to Tejashwi's tweet, BJP leader Giriraj Singh said that the anti-Hindu sentiment of the "secular Bihar government" was evident. Reacting to the RJD leader's "one-foot-long Chhoti" remark, the BJP MP from Bihar said, "Top leaders of the secular government of Bihar have started attacking the Hindu symbol Tika-Shikha."

बिहार के सेक्युलर सरकार के शीर्ष नेताओं ने हिंदू प्रतीक चिन्ह टीका-शिखा पर हमले शुरू कर दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/k1H2LbBQmV — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 12, 2022

Notably, the exchange of words comes after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar broke ties with the BJP and formed the government in Bihar with his former Mahagatbandhan allies , including the Congress, RJD, and Left parties.

It is pertinent to mention that after JD(U) severed ties with the saffron party in Bihar, BJP leaders have been accusing Nitish Kumar of betraying the mandate given by the people of Bihar to the NDA. Several BJP leaders, including former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, have accused the JD(U) chief of severing ties with the BJP, stating that Kumar wants to become Prime Minister and his "furious desire" inspired him to take such an action.

Nitish Kumar breaks alliance with BJP

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar took another U-turn, joined hands with his former allies in Mahagatbandhan on Tuesday, and submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake a claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs.

Notably, on Wednesday, the JD(U) leader took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th consecutive time. Kumar was joined by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav who swore in as his Deputy, bringing the fast-paced political developments in Bihar to a conclusion. The duo was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Phagu Chauhan.