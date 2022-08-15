Tejashwi Yadav Hails Bihar CM's 10 Lakh Job Promise As 'historic'; Assures Increase To 20L

On Monday, August 15, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a big announcement backing his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav's employment promise. While speaking at Patna's Gandhi maidan on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, CM Nitish announced that the JDU-RJD-led state government will provide jobs to 10 lakh people in the state. Apart from this, an additional 10 lakh "employment opportunities" will be created in various sectors.

'Historic announcement by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav hailed CM Nitish's announcement and stated that employment has been the main agenda of his government and stated that the figure will increase to 20 lakh. ''The Bihar government (JDU and RJD) is working together on the hope and aspiration which was in the heart of every youth of Bihar,'' the Bihar Deputy CM said. He also attacked BJP and claimed that they wasted two years of their governance.

"Today, CM Nitish Kumar Ji made the historic announcement of providing 10 lakh jobs and this number will be increased to 20 lakh jobs. Putting an end to unemployment has been one of our major agendas for us. We want to thank the Bihar CM as it is a victory for the youth. We have started working on it and everybody needs to be patient. We are the real Samajwadi people as whatever we speak, we do it. Will BJP complete its promises? They wasted 2 years," said Tejashwi Yadav.

अभिभावक आदरणीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार जी का 76वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर पटना के गाँधी मैदान से ऐतिहासिक ऐलान:-



10 लाख नौकरियों के बाद 10 लाख अतिरिक्त नौकरियां दूसरी अन्य व्यवस्थाओं से भी दी जाएगी।



जज़्बा है बिहारी

जुनून है बिहार

उत्तम बिहार का सपना

करना है साकार — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 15, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) formed a new coalition to form the government in Bihar on August 10 after the JD(U) broke alliance with BJP for the second time.

Mahagatbandhan floor test on Aug 24

The present grand alliance comprises seven parties – JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, CPI(M), and HAM – which together have more than 160 MLAs in the 243-strong assembly. Besides, the 12-MLA-strong CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M) which have two MLAs each, extended outside support to the government.

As the new government prepares for its first cabinet expansion on August 16, the AIMIM has demanded that the alliance partners appoint a Muslim Deputy CM. On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively at the Raj Bhawan. On August 24, the JDU-RJD-led government will prove majority in the assembly.

