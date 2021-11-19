Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged incident of two police officers physically assaulting an additional district judge in Madhubani. Additional district judge Avinash Kumar was allegedly assaulted inside his chamber in Jhanjharpur sub-divisional court in Madhubani on November 18.

Lashing out at the Nitish Kumar led government, Yadav said in a tweet, "After the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar beat up the honourable MLAs and journalists from the Bihar Police i.e. JDU Police inside the Vidhan Sabha House, the police are now beating up the judges in the judges' chamber in the court. What more Mangalraj do you want from a well-governed NDA government?"

On Thursday, the Patna High Court took suo moto cognizance of the assault, calling it an "unprecedented and shocking matter." The case will be heard on November 29.

Police officers assault ADJ in Madhubani, brandish revolvers

According to the High Court's statement, the Officers in Charge, Gopal Krishna, SHO, and Abhimanyu Kumar Sharma, Sub-Inspector of Police, Ghoghardiha forcibly entered ADJ Avinash Kumar's chamber and began assaulting him. The police officers also allegedly took out their revolvers and attempted to attack the ADJ, according to a statement. He was rescued by other court personnel and advocates who arrived in the nick of time.

"Prima facie, it appears that this episode puts the independence of the judiciary in jeopardy. We, thus, deem it fit to issue notice to the respondents no. 2 to 5 i.e., the Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar, Patna, the Director-General of Police, Bihar, the Principal Secretary, Home Department, Government of Bihar, Patna and the Superintendent of Police, Madhubani," the court statement read.

High Court orders Bihar DGP to investigate matter, appear at next hearing

The HC has also ordered the Bihar Director-General of Police to appear at the next hearing date and to investigate the matter and file a status report in a sealed envelope.

"We demand that the SP should be made accused in the case. Ins charge of both the police stations should be arrested, including the SP. The judiciary system of Bihar must be provided with strong security. unless it does not happen, we will shut down court proceedings across Bihar," a court employee was quoted by ANI as saying.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)