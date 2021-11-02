Tejashwi Yadav Hopeful Of RJD's Win In Bihar Bypolls, Avers 'won't Let Mandate Be Stolen'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday exuded confidence in emerging victoriously in bypolls in the Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat in Darbhanga district, of which the counting of votes is underway. The two constituencies in Bihar- Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur- went to the polls on 30 October and the counting of votes will conclude on 2 November.

'No tampering of votes will be tolerated': Tejashwi Yadav on Kusheshwar Asthan's bypolls

Tejashwi Yadav, while monitoring the counting of the Kusheshwar Asthan assembly, told ANI, "No tampering of votes will be tolerated and I am here to monitor to keep our eyes on each and every activity of people present over here. We are winning that is for sure and we will not let any malpractice happen."

In accordance with initial trends, the polls' results for the aforesaid constituency has started and RJD candidate Ganesh Bharti is seemingly leading with 7,523 votes against JDU candidate Aman Bhushan Hajari, who is said to have secured 6,853 votes.

"We will win by a handsome margin. If the administration or other people will try to create any disturbance, I am here in Darbhanga. I will not let the mandate be stolen by anybody. Our teams are here and overseeing everything," the RJD leader added.

'Our duty to save democracy': RJD leader

Further, the younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav affirmed his stance in voicing out against 'any wrongful act' amid the counting of votes. He said, "It is our duty to save democracy and the mandate given by the people should not be abducted. This is our right to stop any wrongful act and there are ministers sitting over here, we have to keep an eye on them."

Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of rigging elections

Amounting to an allegation, Yadav had added that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is distributing liquor and money to villagers and sarees to women under the garb of Chhath Puja. He further slammed the Nitish Kumar government saying that if it worked towards the state's development then it wouldn't have depended on 'distributing gifts'.

Bihar bypolls

The constituencies of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur were vacant owing to the deaths of incumbent MLAs, both from JDU. Notably, the two assembly seats have become a contention of prestige for the Janata Dal (United) and RJD as the chief of the Opposition, Lalu Prasad Yadav campaigned in the Assembly upon receiving bail in the Fodder Scam.



Image: ANI