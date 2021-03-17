Tejashwi Yadav Lambasts Nitish Kumar, Asks 'why RS Rai's Brother Not Yet Arrested?'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday lambasted the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar in connection with the alleged recovery of illicit liquor from a school run by the brother of Minister RS Rai. He questioned why so far, he wasn't arrested.

"The Minister earlier said he has not been in touch with his brother for the past 10 years, but after our press conference, went on to confess that he owns the school. If the illicit liquor has been recovered from the school, why has he not been arrested yet?" he asked.

Pointing out that an FIR has been registered in the name of the Minister's brother, he said, "If Kumar is unable to arrest the brother of a Minister, who is involved in liquor smuggling, then he should open the liquor bar at his residence on the fifth anniversary of the ban on April 1."

Tejashwi Yadav walks out of Bihar Assembly

As soon as the proceedings of the Bihar Legislative Assembly started on March 13, Yadav along with other RJD leaders surrounded RS Rai and raised the issue of the Minister's involvement in the liquor case. Showing a picture of the Minister, he claimed that directly connected to the school where liquor was recovered.

Later, during a press conference, he also gave proof- an electricity bill, which comes under the name of Ram Surat Rai's father.

He did not stop there, and went on to tweet, "The Chief Minister is openly trapped in the liquor smuggling scandal, his minister is saving the gimmick of liquor ban by misleading the entire state. We have disclosed the exploits of the minister including evidence? Even after the revelations, will the Chief Minister still save his minister after selling the morality for the sake of the chair ?"

Prohibition on the manufacture, sale, storage and consumption of alcohol was imposed in Bihar in 2016, by amending the Bihar Excise Act,1915.