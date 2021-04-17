Last Updated:

Tejashwi Yadav Lashes Out At Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over COVID Surge, Calls Him 'shameless'

RJD leader slammed the CM in relation to COVID-19 surge situation in the concerned State claiming the government has "no sense of responsibility."

Tejashwi Yadav

On Friday, April 17, Rashtriya Janata Dal Leader (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar. The RJD leader slammed the CM in relation over the COVID-19 surge situation in the concerned State claiming the government has "no sense of responsibility." 

Further taking to Twitter, Yadav said, "Even I challenged him to speak on steps taken by him. Still, they have no sense of responsibility. May God save our Bihar!"

Yadav did not hesitate to blame Nitish led government for being unresponsive and complacent towards the COVID-19 rise in Bihar.

Continuing his thread on Twitter, Yadav said, "Last year also, I was continuously cooperating and suggesting concrete measures but CM Nitish Kumar hardly cared for such positive suggestions."

COVID-19 Situation In Bihar

Nitish Kumar had held a 'high-level' meeting on Thursday discussing more measures that should be taken to curb the spread of the virus. As per data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar recorded 4387 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 13 related deaths. This was a single-day record and now the cumulative death toll stands at 1688. The recovery rate is 88.7% and active cases in the State are 33,465. Among districts, Patna had the maximum share of cases out of a total caseload of 3,01,304 in Bihar. Other major affected districts are Bhagalpur, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Begusarai. 

Over 56,05,889 people have been inoculated in the state so far Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a second dose of the vaccine at the state-run Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS).

