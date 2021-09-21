Tejashwi Yadav Lashes Out Over Rs 5cr Fraud Allegations, Demands 'fair Investigation'

After the Patna HC ordered an FIR against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over an alleged election-related fraud, the leader lashed out at over the allegations demanding a 'fair investigation' into the matter. The Patna HC on Monday ordered the registration of FIRs against Tejashwi Yadav and six others for allegedly accepting money in exchange for an election ticket. The allegations had been raised by Congress leader Sanjiv Kumar Singh who claimed that the RJD leaders took Rs 5 crore from him and in return promised him a Lok Sabha ticket from Bhagalpur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"It doesn't matter to me if any Tom, Dick or Harry files a case against me. But the question is from where the complainant got Rs 5 crore?" he questioned. He added, "I demand a fair investigation in the matter and strict action against the complainant if his allegations are proven baseless."

Complaint letter against Tejashwi Yadav and six others

Congress leader Sanjiv Kumar Singh had filed the complaint in the Patna HC where he claimed that the RJD leaders had extorted Rs 5 crores from him in exchange for a ticket in the LS Assembly Elections. However, later they threatened to kill him when he confronted them on not getting the ticket despite paying the money. Tejashwi's sister Misa Bharti, Madan Mohan Jha, Sadanand Singh, and Rajesh Rathore have also been named in the complaint letter.

Sanjiv Kumar Singh, in the complaint letter filed on August 18 in the Patna CJM court, said, "Promising to give an RJD ticket from the Bhagalpur constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the accused took a sum of Rs 5 crore from me. They, however, did not give me the ticket and instead promised to give me one in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, which was also not given to me. When I confronted them, they threatened to kill me."

The complaint comes weeks after JDU had released a video in which Tejashwi Yadav was seen distributing currency notes of Rs. 500 denomination to a group of women in Gopalganj District of Bihar ahead of the Panchayat polls.