Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, on May 11, arrived to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The meeting comes after the RJD leader gave an ultimatum of 72 hours to CM Kumar to clear its stand on the caste-based census in the state, otherwise, his party would start padayatra from Patna to Delhi on the issue. The Bihar CM and Yadav talked for about 45 minutes and CM Kumar has 'given confidence in the caste census.'

Tejashwi Yadav while speaking to the media about the meeting, "Some work has been started on caste census. I have full faith in the words of CM Nitish Kumar. For the time being, the padayatra has been postponed. If CM Kumar said that he would not conduct the census, then there is no choice but to hit the road. For now, when the assurance is given, it is necessary to wait."

Tejashwi Yadav gives CM Nitish Kumar an ultimatum

The leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on May 10, said that the opposition would no longer tolerate delaying tactics of the CM Nitish Kumar government on the matter. Yadav said at a press conference, "I am giving the chief minister 48 to 72 hours to clear his stand on whether he wants to conduct a caste census in Bihar or not. I will seek time from the chief minister officially and meet him whenever he calls me up in next three days. If he does not call me or clear his stand on caste census proposal in Bihar, we will decide on our next course of action. We will no longer tolerate dilly-dallying."

"So many months have passed but there is no word from the CM on the caste survey. Now, either he should clarify his stand or else admit that he is not capable of conducting a survey or taking any decision The way things are happening, it looks like the Bihar government is running from Nagpur," he added.

He added that the Bihar CM's Janata Dal-United (JD-U) was a key constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and it could well convince the central government to hold the caste census along with the national census as it would only require an additional column in the census survey sheet to be used by enumerators. Last year, the union government had ruled out a caste-wise enumeration in the census exercise.

Image: PTI