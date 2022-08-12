Tejashwi Yadav Meets Sitaram Yechury, D Raja In Delhi; 'There Was Positive Discussion'

Days after swearing as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Friday met Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, after forming a Mahagathbandhan government in the state-- an alliance between JD(U), RJD, Congress and Left parties. The meeting comes ahead of the Bihar Cabinet exapansion follwoing the change of guard.

Along with Yechury, the RJD leader also met CPI(M) general secretary D Raja. Later in the day, he met Congress president Sonia Gandhi as well after arriving in the national capital.

After meeting Yechury, Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Meet General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Shri Sitaram Yechury ji and General Secretary of Communist Party of India Shri D Raja Ji. There was a positive discussion on the current social, economic and political conditions of the country and the state. Bihar, the mother of democracy, has again shown the direction to the country."

भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (मार्क्सवादी) के महासचिव श्री सीताराम येचुरी जी एवं भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के महासचिव श्री डी राजा जी से मिलकर देश और राज्य की वर्तमान सामाजिक, आर्थिक व राजनीतिक परिस्थितियों पर सकारात्मक चर्चा हुई। लोकतंत्र की जननी बिहार ने फिर देश को दिशा दिखाई है। pic.twitter.com/YDxT27R5NB — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 12, 2022

On the other hand, Sitaram Yechury also tweeted an image of their meeting, and said, "Glad to meet Tejashwi Yadav today and congratulated him on the formation of a secular Grand Alliance government in Bihar. We are sure that this government will take all its decisions in favour of the people of Bihar, especially the poor, exploited and deprived sections."

बिहार में धर्म-निर्पेक्ष महगठबंधन सरकार के गठन पर @yadavtejashwi से आज मिल कर और बधाई दे कर ख़ुशी हुई।

हमें पूरा यक़ीन है कि यह सरकार अपने सारे फ़ैसले बिहार की जनता - ख़ास तौर पर ग़रीब, शोषित और वंचित वर्ग - के हक़ में करेगी। pic.twitter.com/yBK4jLa1uW — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 12, 2022

After the two crucial meetings in Delhi, Yadav launched an attack on the BJP. "In Bihar, after the change of Govt, we met D Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Sonia Gandhi. Everyone congratulated us on the Mahagathbandhan. This govt will function smoothly. It's the people's govt. This change is a slap on the BJP," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

"BJP talked about giving 19 lakh jobs in the state, did they even give 19 jobs? Similarly, they talked about providing 2 crore jobs in the country but they gave mere 80 lakh jobs. Forget their (BJP) promise of providing 2 crore jobs per year...Instead, they claim to be providing 'free ration' to 80 crore people in the country," he added.

Change of guard in Bihar

On August 10, Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar once again for the 8th consecutive time. He was joined by Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav who swore in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The newly formed Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar is likely to have 35 Ministers including CM Nitish Kumar, sources have told Republic. While RJD will have 15 Ministers, JDU will have to settle for 13 Ministerial berths. On the other hand, Congress and HAM(S) might get 4 and 1 Ministries respectively. Republic learnt that the Cabinet expansion in Bihar is scheduled for August 16.