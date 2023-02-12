Tejashwi Yadav On RJD-JMM Alliance In Jharkhand: 'Our Aim Is To Not Allow BJP-RSS'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said RJD's aim is to strengthen party again in Jharkhand and not let BJP, and RSS grow in the state. The RJD leader said, "Our effort is to strengthen RJD again in Jharkhand. Our aim is to not allow BJP and RSS to strengthen in the state."

Our effort is to strengthen RJD again in Jharkhand. Our aim is to not allow BJP and RSS to strengthen in the state: RJD leader and Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Ranchi pic.twitter.com/6iU5LtmpoG — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

This comes after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will be fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance.

He made the announcement after meeting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence. Yadav said, "We (RJD and JMM) will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. I had planned to come and see the party’s work in Jharkhand. But in between Lalu Prasad ji’s health deteriorated. Lalu Ji’s transplant was successful. He will be coming home today. BJP was removed from power in Bihar and the Mahagathbandhan government was formed. Due to all these issues, Jharkhand could not be visited.”

Ranchi| We will be fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. I had planned to come & see the party work in Jharkhand however due to Lalu Ji’s health we could not. Lalu Ji’s transplant was successful. He will be coming home today: Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/mx2JI1zAle — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

He added, "Now, all programmes and visits will be planned properly. A new organisation of RJD has been formed in Jharkhand. Our fight is against communal forces. We formed the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar and removed BJP from power. We are working to strengthen our alliance in Jharkhand."

Tejashwi calls for Oppn unity

Tejashwi also said the opposition must unite to fight against 'communal' forces in India to remove the BJP from the Centre.

“We have been advocating that regional parties, wherever they are strong should unitedly fight against the communal forces. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also wants that all opposition parties should fight the elections jointly and uproot the BJP-led government at the Centre,” he said.

Both the leaders posted on Twitter about the meeting

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also took to Twitter after the meeting and wrote, "Met Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar at his residence. Various issues related to the country and the state were discussed during the meeting.”

Tejashwi also wrote on Twitter: "Met Honorable CM of Jharkhand respected elder brother Hemant Soren. During the meeting with him in Ranchi, there was a detailed discussion on various social, political, economic and constitutional issues related to the country and the state.”