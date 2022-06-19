Tejashwi Yadav Poses 20 Questions To Centre; Demands Immediate Rollback Of Agnipath Scheme

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav demanded the immediate rollback of the Agnipath scheme recently launched by the Centre. Quipping that the schemes introduced by the Union government "crash before take-off", he threw a volley of questions about Agnipath. While urging the Centre to stop playing with the future of India, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly also exhorted the youths of his state and other parts of the country to ensure that their protests don't turn violent under any circumstances.

Here are Tejashwi Yadav's 20 questions to the Centre:

Will the Agniveers get the same 90 holidays as the normal soldiers get in a year? If the Agnipath scheme is in accordance with the law, why are only soldiers and not officers being recruited on contract? The Centre should clarify whether this scheme is akin to an MNREGA for the educated youth or a hidden agenda of RSS. The Centre should clarify whether the payment received by the Agniveer during his tenure and after the completion of 4 years will be taxed. If the government considers Agniveers as soldiers, will they get gratuity? Has the tenure been reduced to 4 years to save gratuity? Will the government give Agniveers facilities like canteens and the medical treatment to which ex-servicemen are entitled? Did the government take feedback from defence experts and experienced army personnel before framing this scheme? Was their suggestion implemented? Is this not the first government scheme where there is a 75% guarantee of unemployment after 4 years? Under this scheme, a youth aged 18 will get a job and retire at the age of 22. Will this not impact his higher education? Can a law and order situation arise in the country as a significant number of 22-year-olds having received weapon training retire? Why did a government that talked about One Rank, One Pension have now resorted to No Rank, No Pension? The government is saying that it will recruit only a few thousand for a period of 4 years. Isn't this a betrayal of the youths? What will the youths do if the Indian Railways and Army start giving contractual employment? If BJP likes contractual employment so much, will all its Ministers, MPs, MLAs and office-bearers get their children to resign from government jobs? Should the Centre interfere in a matter concerning the Armed Forces? Why doesn't the government properly address the complex issue of unemployment? Should the government not think about the issue of unemployment sensitively? The BJP government should answer- aren't 70% of the youths not worried about jobs now? Isn't the government responsible for the violence and unrest arising out of unemployment? 10 lakhs posts are lying vacant in government departments. Are the youths and the opposition responsible for keeping these posts vacant for 8 years? Did the BJP government not promise the youths 2 crore jobs, 80 crore jobs till 2022, Rs.15 lakh in bank account and good days?

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा बिना सोचे समझे लाई गयी योजनाएँ Take off से पहले ही Crash हो जाती है। ऐसी योजनाओं की अकाल मृत्यु हो जाती है लेकिन BJP के लोग आखिर तक फ़ालतू में इनका Hip-Hip Hurray..करते रहते है और बाद में योजना वापस ले लेते है।



प्रेस वार्ता में सरकार से पूछे गए 20 सवाल। pic.twitter.com/oTkzGm6S9i — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 19, 2022

The Agnipath scheme

Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.