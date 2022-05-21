Tejashwi Yadav Poses With Rahul Gandhi In UK Amid CBI Raids; Oppn Says 'Ghar Ka Bhedi'

At a time when RJD supremo Lalu Yadav is bearing the heat of the CBI, his son & Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav is on a visit to the United Kingdom. The former Deputy Chief Minister of the Bihar took part in the 'Ideas for India' conclave along with many other political, and non-political figures of India. From the event organised by non-profit think-tank Bridge India, the former Minister shared a few pictures on the microblogging site, Twitter.

'75th year of Independence requires us to work'

In the pictures, clad in a prince suit, the cricketer-turned-politician can be seen posing alongside Manoj Jha, Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, and TMC's Mahua Moitra. "75th year of Indian Independence requires us to work more vigorously towards strengthening the values enshrined in the constitution. Exchanged views on democracy, opposition & future of India at the #IdeasForIndia conference in London with other senior leaders," he wrote.

Exchanged views on democracy, opposition & future of India at the #IdeasForIndia conference in London with other senior leaders. pic.twitter.com/n4fvWUqDVp — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 20, 2022

'Ghar ka Bhedi...'

The CBI registered a fresh case of corruption against Lalu Yadav the very next day after Tejashwi left for London. Raids were conducted at over 15 locations across India, including Delhi and Bihar in connection with this case, which reportedly pertains to the period when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was in power. The CBI has accused Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and other family members of taking land in exchange for providing jobs when he was the Railways Minister between 2004-2009.

A massive turnout of RJD supporters reached 10, Circular Road residence of the Yadavs to protest against the central agency. They even blocked the way for the officials while raising slogans. As police personnel struggled to control the situation, Rabri Devi, accompanied by son Tej Pratap and party leaders, stepped out, reprimanded party workers and helped clear the way. Her younger son, Tejashwi's absence due to his London visit, caught everyone's attention.

Amid the din, former CM of Bihar and Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi led the train of Opposition in mocking Tejashwi. On Twitter, he wrote, "Ghar Ka Bhedi Lanka Dhaye, Mauka Dekh Bahar Udh Jaye (An insider causes maximum damage, and runs away seeing the first opportunity).”