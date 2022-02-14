Tejashwi Yadav Pulls Up Nitish Kumar Over Caste-based Census; Asks 'What's Stopping You?'

Raking up the issue of the caste-based census, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of not being serious on Monday. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader drew a timeline and listed important events- starting from the delegation of leaders from Bihar meeting the Prime Minister for the caste-based census in August to September, when the Centre refused the caste-based census. Also, featuring on the timeline of the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav was Nitish Kumar's promise to call for an all-party in October.

"In December, we reminded the CM, urged him to call the meeting. Five months have passed, I don't know what fear is stopping the CM from calling the meeting?" he wrote on Twitter. In December 2021, CM Kumar had made a statement that he would soon call an all-party meeting to discuss caste census after getting views from all parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

जातीय जनगणना को लेकर अगस्त में PM से मिले



सितंबर में केंद्र ने जातीय जनगणना से मना किया



अक्टूबर में CM ने कहा जल्दी ही सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलायेंगे



दिसंबर में हमने CM से बैठक बुलाने की याद दिला,पुनःआग्रह किया



पता नहीं अब 5 महीनों बाद भी नीतीश जी किस डर से बैठक नहीं बुला पा रहे है? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 14, 2022

Centre undeterred on the caste-based census

CM Nitish Kumar, accompanied by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had led a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August last year to demand a caste census after the Centre had announced in Parliament that there was no plan to hold a caste count along with census except for SCs and STs as a matter of policy.

After the meeting, CM Nitish Kumar had addressed the media where he revealed that PM Modi had listened to the demands put forward by all members of the delegation and a decision was likely soon."We spoke on all kinds of matter. SC, ST, OBCs, EBC, minorities, everything was raised. We said that if this is done once, we will know the condition of everyone and we will be able to make the right decisions," Kumar had said.

Tejashwi Yadav, jointly speaking with the leader of the state, had said that PM Modi listened to all their points carefully and added that they are now waiting for his nod. "This is not just for Bihar, but for the entire country," Tejashwi had said.

However, Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, in reply to a question in Lok Sabha on whether the government has formulated any scheme or policy for the caste-based census, said that castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated in the decadal census.

"Government of India has not enumerated caste-wise population, other than SCs and STs, in Census since Independence," Rai said in a written reply.