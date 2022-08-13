Tejashwi Yadav Questions Efficacy Of Art 370 Abrogation Post Targeted Killing In J&K

After a labourer hailing from Madhepura was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Union government on Friday. Speaking to the media, he contended that there was no change in the situation despite the abrogation of Article 370. Maintaining that there is a stark difference between BJP's claims and reality, he also accused the ruling dispensation of alienating the locals more. Yadav's claim comes even as both terror and law and order incidents in the Union Territory have seen a steep decline since August 5, 2019.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav remarked, "When it came to Article 370, what did these people say? That terrorist activities will stop. Why is this happening? They have removed Article 370. What change has taken place? They are further alienating Kashmiris. There is a lot of difference between what they say and what they do."

Targeted killing in J&K

Targeted killings continued in J&K as a non-local labourer named Mohd Amrez was shot dead by terrorists in the Bandipora district in the wee hours of August 12. While he was shifted to a hospital for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries later. Amrez hailed from Madhepura in Bihar and was staying in the Union Territory for the past three months. The Kashmir Police Zone tweeted "During intervening night, terrorists fired upon and injured one outside labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed".

Speaking to Republic TV, the deceased person's brother stated, "At around 12.20 am when my younger brother woke up, he said that brother is not sleeping. When he opened the gate, he was bleeding and he sustained three bullet injuries. When he woke me up, I called the Army". He added, "We have been in Kashmir for three months. When we came last here, we stayed for 6 months". Condemning the killing, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh for the family of the deceased person.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के बांदीपोरा में आतंकियों द्वारा बिहार के मो० अमरेज की गोली मारकर हत्या की घटना दुःखद। मृतक के निकटतम आश्रित को मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष से 2 लाख रू० दिए जाएंगे। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 12, 2022

Abrogation of Article 370

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which were gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were released post months of detention, 6 political parties joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. The principal aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Subsequently, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats.