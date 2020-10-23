Tejashwi Yadav Questions PM Modi's Silence Over Bihar's 'special Status' In Sasaram Rally

Questioning PM Modi for not providing Bihar with 'special status,' Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Friday criticised the former in his rally. The RJD leader stated that people of Bihar had hopes that the Prime Minister would speak regarding the special status and questioned that for how long would he keep the state from attaining it. Yadav also asserted that once elected to power, he would provide 10 lakh direct government jobs. He also raised questions over the Prime Minister's silence on the alleged scams during Nitish Kumar's reign.

"For how long will the PM keep Bihar from the special state category? Bihar had hopes that he would speak about that. BJP talks about generating 19 lakh jobs depending on private enterprise. We will directly give 10 lakh government jobs," TejashwYadav said in his rally on Friday.

"We are keeping up with aspirations of youth. On the side, there is 70-year-old Nitish and Modi. There is a gap of 2 generations. Your government in Bihar is around 15 years. Now they are speaking about jobs, industries and factories. Modi ji should ask Nitish ji 'what was he doing for last 15 years'. In 2015 polls, PM Modi readout around 35 scams by Nitish Kumar in a public rally. Now, 25 more scams are added. We were hoping that he would talk about these scams," he added.

The son of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi has promised that is elected to power, his government would put every penny in the right work with full transparency, increase the productivity of the sate, attract new capitalists for investment, set up new industries and increase the income of the state manifold.

Mahagathbandhan's manifesto

The Mahagathbandhan had released its manifesto for the elections on October 18. The manifesto was released by the alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and focussed significantly on providing jobs and stopping migration. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand.

The manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan promised to bring a law that can annul the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently. It also stated that the Mahagathbandhan government will not treat "protesters or those criticising the government as traitors" and will not name them in false cases.

(with inputs from ANI)