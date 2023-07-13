Tejashwi Yadav Reacts after BJP Neta's Death Due To Bihar Cops Lathicharge; Attacks Centre

Bihar Deputy CM, Tejashwi Yadav, while reacting to the matter of lathicharge on BJP leader and members during protest on July 13, stated that during our rule we will complete 10 lakh jobs but when will they (Centre) answer for 2 crore jobs and inflation. The RJD leader was talking to the media over Bihar Police’s lathicharge on BJP workers who had been protesting over a number of issues including posting of teachers in the state.

The Deputy CM of Bihar said, “When the matter has become clear and the Chief Minister has also said that when the House is over, after that all the teachers and leaders will be called and a discussion will be held, that was clear, but who all are saying this? This needs to be understood.”

Tejashwi Yadav also attacked the Centre as he said, “These people are asking for 10 lakh jobs, so tell me, which is the state in the country where more than 3 lakh advertisements have been issued for government jobs. Will someone answer this and we are saying that during our rule 10 lakh jobs will be completed but at least give the account of two crores jobs, give the account of inflation. We have also discussed with all the teacher's organisations and today no one (teacher) was involved in it, they (protestors) are making useless hue and cry.”

Lathicharge on protestors, a BJP worker dead

The JD(U)-RJD coalition was denounced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs today (July 13) in a protest over a number of problems, including the land-for-jobs scam and the issue of the posting of teachers in Bihar. After the protest, the BJP workers were dispersed by the Bihar police using water cannons and lathi charges.

On Thursday, lathicharges by Bihar Police resulted in the death of a BJP party member. Vijay Sinha, the general secretary of the Jehnabad District, passed away while travelling to the hospital to get treatment for the severe injuries he sustained during the baton charge.

After receiving reports from the scene, Republic Media Network's cameras captured pictures showing police dragging protesting leaders away and hitting everyone who came to support them.

Bihar LoP and state BJP chief, Samrat Choudhary, said that the BJP is observing this day as a black day and it will fight against Nitish Kumar.

Talking to the media, he said, "BJP is observing today as a black day. Today, democracy was murdered. Vijay Singh was our brother and an important leader. We will fight against Nitish Kumar."

BJP leader Sushil kumar Modi also attacked the Bihar government, as he wrote in a tweet, "Arrested by Bihar police in Patna. Jehanabad district GS Vijay Kumar Singh died in brutal police lathi charge."