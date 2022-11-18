Tejashwi Yadav Reacts To I-T Raids On Bihar Minister's Kin; 'BJP Scared Of 2024 Elections'

On Thursday, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav cried foul after the Income Tax department raided multiple premises linked to a relative of Industries Minister Sameer Mahaseth. Speaking to the media in Patna, Yadav linked this action to the BJP's purported fear of losing the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He also took umbrage at the ED questioning Jharkhand Hemant Soren in connection with the illegal mining case. An RJD MLA from Madhubani, Mahaseth was inducted as a Minister into the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on August 16.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav opined, "This will continue till 2024. You are witnessing what is happening to Hemant Soren. People are getting to know. There is nothing new in this. There is no need to comment on this repeatedly. People know why this is happening. It is fear of the 2024 elections. BJP will be finished."

A day earlier, I-T officers also visited Mahaseth's home in Patna to inquire about his relative in a case pertaining to tax invasion. Confirming this, he was quoted as saying by PTI, "Yes, I-T officials visited my house in Patna today as part of an investigation against a distant relative of mine. I have come to know that searches are being conducted at the premises of my relative in Patna and other places". However, he made it clear that neither he has any connection with the case nor was his premises searched by the I-T personnel.

The Bihar Industries Minister added, “Let the I-T officials complete their investigation. We are fully cooperating with them in their investigation. And, we don’t indulge in any sort of tax evasion act."

Bihar government mulls blocking CBI

Since the last few months, all Mahagatbandhan parties have alleged that the central investigative agencies are being used by the Centre for political purposes. On August 29, sources told Republic TV that the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar is likely to withdraw the general consent given to the CBI to probe cases in the state. This came less than a week after the CBI carried out raids at the premises of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, former MLC Subodh Roy, Rajya Sabha MPs Ahmad Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.