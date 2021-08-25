Tejashwi Yadav Rebukes Centre's Move, Seeks Explanation On Sale Of Assets To Corporates

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday hit out at the NDA government and said that his party 'will fight against any attempt to turn democratic India into an East India Company conglomerate'. This comes days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).

RJD leader slams Centre's privatisation policies

Rebuking PM Modi's attempts to introduce privatisation in the Indian economy, the RJD leader said, "Selling Public Sector Undertakings, the national wealth of the country to the corporates under the garb of reforms is against the interests of our people and country. This is a sinister plan by the NDA government to curtail government jobs and eventually reservations in jobs by privatisation."

"We will fight against this attempt of turning our democratic India into an East India Company conglomerate. Government should explain how the selling of assets to a select few corporates will help its people and the economy," the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav raises questions

Earlier, on August 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a committee of 10 parties led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav discussed a caste-based census in Delhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Centre’s National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) on August 23, Monday. A four-year plan staked at Rs 6 lakh crores for monetising infrastructure assets across sectors from rail to road to power.

"By bringing in private participation, we are going to monetise it (assets) better and will be put in further investment into infrastructure building. For those who have this question in mind are we selling away the lands? No. The National Monetisation Pipeline is talking about brownfield assets that need to be better monetized," Finance Minister Sitharaman had assured.