Tejashwi Yadav Retaliates To PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' With 'Dil Ki Baat'; Takes NDA Govt's Case

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 90th edition of his monthly radio address, 'Mann ki Baat', the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav retaliated with his 'Dil ki Baat' on Sunday. In a lengthy message posted on Twitter and Facebook, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader highlighted how Bihar, under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, was not standing at any crossroads but has become entirely 'directionless, aimless, and ineffective'. The 32-year-old politician blamed the alliance of Janata Dal-United and Bharatiya Janata Party for 'choking all possibilities' of development that the state had.

"The problem of unemployment is skyrocketing. On one hand, the youth of Bihar are desperate, frustrated and upset and on the other hand, the only objective of the double engine government is to end government jobs. Why is the double engine government not fulfilling the promise of 19 lakh jobs?" he asked in the post.

'Were the people of Bihar already less troubled...'

"Were the people of Bihar already less troubled with corruption, red-tapism, inflation, unemployment, poverty, and poor education, health and law and order that now, to add to it, the Ministers and leaders have become busy in fighting amongst each other," Yadav said, adding that fight is for 'not for the gain of the state but for their own personal gains'. The Leader of Opposition in the state further said that the only 'sufferers' in this are the people of Bihar.

Reminding that Bihar gave them 39 Lok Sabha MPs out of 40, the RJD leader said, "If they had a sense of state interest, morality and passion, would they not fight with the central government for important issues like special status and special package for Bihar? BJP uses special status, special package for Bihar, ever-increasing migration, lack of industrial businesses and unemployment in the state as election issues, but as soon as it comes to power, these burning issues are forgotten and to divert attention, they engage in their own wrestling. Why don't they release the report card for their 17 years?"

''Agnipath scheme snatched away the self-respect, confidence of youth'

Coming to the recently announced Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the Army, Navy and Air Force, Tejashwi accused the BJP at the centre of snatching away the self-respect, and confidence of the youth. "Risking his life, he will be turned into a contract worker, a poverty-stricken and desperate 4-year-old labourer with no glorious history and no assured future," the Leader of Opposition in Bihar said.

The RJD leader concluded that the top leaders of NDA, Sangh and BJP do not want Bihar to become a prosperous state. The states smaller than Bihar, with less population and seats, are allotted more funds for development, he claimed, adding, "But our 39 MPs in Lok Sabha are sitting deaf- dumb and blind."