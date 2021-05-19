Tejashwi Yadav Rises To The Occasion Amid Crisis, Turns Govt Residence Into COVID Centre

In a key gesture on Wednesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav converted his government residence in Patna to a COVID Care Centre amid the second wave. Mentioning that treatment at this facility will be free of cost, he also wrote to the Bihar government to include this centre for according services to COVID-19 patients. Reportedly, Yadav has been living with his mother Rabri Devi at her 10 Circular Road residence despite being allocated a bungalow at Polo Road.

Critical of the Nitish Kumar-led government's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis, he had recently sought permission so that MLAs can serve COVID-19 patients and their attendants by providing them relief materials, besides opening centres and community kitchens for them. At present, there are 64,699 active novel coronavirus cases in the state while 5,95,377 patients have recovered and 4039 fatalities have been recorded. While a total of 74,94,315 persons have been inoculated in Bihar till now, 17,06,465 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

