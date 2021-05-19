Last Updated:

Tejashwi Yadav Rises To The Occasion Amid Crisis, Turns Govt Residence Into COVID Centre

In a key gesture, RJD leader and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav converted his government residence in Patna to a COVID Care Centre amid the second wave. 

Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar

In a key gesture on Wednesday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav converted his government residence in Patna to a COVID Care Centre amid the second wave. Mentioning that treatment at this facility will be free of cost, he also wrote to the Bihar government to include this centre for according services to COVID-19 patients. Reportedly, Yadav has been living with his mother Rabri Devi at her 10 Circular Road residence despite being allocated a bungalow at Polo Road.

Critical of the Nitish Kumar-led government's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis, he had recently sought permission so that MLAs can serve COVID-19 patients and their attendants by providing them relief materials, besides opening centres and community kitchens for them.  At present, there are 64,699 active novel coronavirus cases in the state while 5,95,377 patients have recovered and 4039 fatalities have been recorded. While a total of 74,94,315 persons have been inoculated in Bihar till now, 17,06,465 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Here are Bihar's COVID-19 restrictions: 

  • The curbs will remain in place till May 25
  • The shops selling milk, vegetables, non-vegetarian items and other essential commodities will open from 6 am till 10 am in urban areas and from 8 am till 12 noon in rural areas
  • Essential services such as district administrative services, police, civil defence, sanitation, fire brigade, water supply, health services, banks, insurance offices, ATMs, construction work, e-commerce, agriculture and allied activities, media, etc.
  • Offices related to judicial work will be run as per the guidelines issued by the Patna High Court Administration
  • Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in the public and private sector will continue to remain functional
  • Transportation for all medical personnel nurses, para-medical staff and other hospital support services is permitted
  • Private vehicles carrying passengers from airports and railway stations are exempted
  • Public transport will have a limited occupancy of 50%
  • All educational institutions will remain closed
  • Wedding ceremonies will be allowed with a maximum of 20 persons and a DJ cannot be used
  • All restaurants and eateries will be closed for dine-in services. The takeaway option will available

