Tejashwi Yadav Says 'CBI Can Open Office At My Residence' After Case Against Lalu Reopened

After a corruption case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav and members of his family was reopened, his son and the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav reacted on Monday. Speaking to the media, Tejashwi highlighted how the probe into allegations of corruption in the allotment of railway projects was started by CBI in 2018 but was later closed as 'nothing was found'.

"Lalu Yadav's life is like an open book. If needed, CBI can open an office at our home and investigate us," said Tejashwi, who along with his sisters Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, is named in the case. The reopening of the case against the Yadav family comes weeks after the took Janata Dal United joined hands with the RJD, and the Mahagathbandhan to form a government in Bihar.

What is the case?

The case pertains to the allegations that Lalu Yadav, the then-Union Railway Minister, was bribed with a property in South Delhi by the real estate company DLF Group, which was interested in the renovation of the New Delhi Railway Station and rail land leasing projects in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood.

It further alleged that a DLF-funded shell firm purchased a property in South Delhi for just Rs 5 crore, which is much less than the then-current market price of Rs 30 crore. Following this, Tejashwi Yadav and other kin of the former Bihar CM acquired the shell firm for a mere amount of Rs 4 lakh by transfers of shares, giving them possession of that South Delhi property, according to the case.